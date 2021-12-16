6 lakh have joined party under ‘MCD Badlaav Campaign’: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said that more than six lakh people have taken its membership as part of the ongoing “MCD Badlaav Campaign”.

On December 4, the AAP launched the campaign with an aim to remove the BJP from power in the three municipal corporations and to induct 50 lakh members in three months.

“AAP workers are working tirelessly to connect with the public to bring about the much-needed change and reform. The party has set up canopies at 3,000 locations throughout Delhi. I am pleased to say that 6,21,356 people have already joined AAP since the campaign began earlier this month,” said Durgesh Pathak, AAP in-charge of municipal corporations.

He said this shows that AAP is the only party capable of bringing about a “revolutionary change” in the corporations to transform the way the civic bodies function.

“As part of our campaign, our workers interacted with residents, asking them about their experience with the BJP-led corporations. Everyone was of the same opinion: there was garbage everywhere. They also agreed that the BJP had been an utter failure during its 15 years in power,” Mr. Pathak said.