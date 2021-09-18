6 held for forging papers to send people abroad

NEW DELHI

18 September 2021 01:58 IST

Accused include foreign nationals

Six persons, including Bangladeshi nationals, have been arrested for forging documents and obtaining passports fraudulently to send people abroad, the police said on Friday.

DCP (IGIA) Vikram Porwal said the accused have been identified as Akhtauzzaman Talukder (54) from Bangladesh — the alleged mastermind behind the racket. The agents have been identified as Vibhor Saini (32), Saurabh Ghosh (36), Fahim Khan (24). Two Bangladeshi nationals — Fozil Rabbi Shipon (22) and Rasal (35) — who were being sent to foreign countries via India on fake documents were also arrested.

Talukder worked as a travel agent and identified persons from Nepal and Bangladesh who are willing to go to foreign countries after which he called them to India on a medical visa.

Advertising

Advertising