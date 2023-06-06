6 held for extorting money from over 2,000 people

June 06, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - New Delhi

A six-member extortion gang has been busted for cheating over 2,000 people of ₹350 crore on the pretext of offering them loans, the police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Mustajab Gulam Mohammed Naviwala, 32, Anisbhai Ashrafbhai Vinchhi, 51, residents of Gujarat, Gokul Biswas, 53, a resident of West Bengal, Ashok, 36, Balwant, 39, and Nitin, 24, residents of Delhi, the police said. The gang used to operate from different parts of the country.

A complaint was received by Jai Goyal, where he alleged that a group of people were blackmailing and extorting money from people on the pretext of providing instant loans by getting access to their mobile data illegally through a loan application called Cash Advance, a senior police officer said.

The police collected relevant details from their bank accounts, alongwith an ROC about the accounts, alleged companies and proprietorship. “It was revealed these companies were registered in Delhi, Surat, Kerala and Kolkata, however, directors were not traceable,” DCP (IFSO) Prashant Gautam said.

Mr. Gautam, describing the modus operandi of the gang said, “They offered short-term loans at low interest rates, through the mobile application.”

They received access of personal data of the victims, when the latter installed the app. However, after sending the money digitally, the accused would raise the interest rate. Even after the repayment of loans by the victims, the accused demanded more money from the borrowers or their relatives by threatening them in various ways, such as sharing morphed photos on social media, DCP Gautam said.

The gang has cheated 1,977 people across the country, he said.

