6 firms honoured with CSR Journal Excellence Awards

Six companies — Tata Power, ReNew Power, Hindustan Zinc, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd., YES Bank Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra — emerged winners in the CSR Journal Excellence Awards.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Narendra Singh Tomar, said the role of agriculture in the scope of corporate social responsibility (CSR) in India was an important area that needed further impetus if India had to achieve its $5 trillion economic goal, according to a press release.

Six categories

In the third edition of awards, instituted by The CSR Journal, a digital and print news publication, there were six categories — education and skill training, women empowerment and child welfare, agriculture and rural development, sports, health and sanitation and environment.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy, felicitated the six companies chosen as winners this year.

Illustrious women

Many illustrious women, including Sindhutai Sapkal, social activist and founder-president, The Mother Global Foundation; Anurima Sharma, IRS Officer; Shalini Bharat, director of TISS; Roopa Moudgil, Inspector-General of Police, Railways; Vaishali Nigam Sinha of ReNew Power and Sarika Minda of Spark Minda Foundation were honoured, the release said.

MPs Sujay Vikhe-Patil and Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu were also felicitated.