6 car pile-up on DND, none hurt

: At least half-a-dozen vehicles were involved in an accident on the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway in the early hours of Monday because of poor visibility. No one was hurt in the incident, said police.

According to the police, six cars piled up on the DND around 6 a.m. as a thick layer of smog enveloped Delhi and the National Capital Region post Diwali night festivities.

Amarnath Yadav, Station House Officer, Sector 20, Noida, said: “We received information that around six cars were damaged in the accident due to zero visibility. The collision might have occurred when one of the drivers applied brakes.”