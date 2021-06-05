Delhi

₹5L compensation to kin of those who died due to oxygen shortage

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia  

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday announced that the Delhi government has set up a four-member committee with the responsibility of inspecting all deaths caused due to the shortage of oxygen.

The Delhi government announced ₹5 lakh medical assistance to all those families who lost a member due to oxygen crisis. “The second wave resulted in a massive oxygen crisis across Delhi and the nation. The government formed a four-member medical expert panel with the responsibility to inspect this issue. It will disburse ₹5 lakh as medical assistance to all those families who lost a member due to oxygen crisis,” Mr. Sisodia said. He added that L-G Office in Delhi will inspect each claim.


