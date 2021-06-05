₹5L compensation to kin of those who died due to oxygen shortage

Govt. forms four-member panel to inspect all such deaths

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday announced that the Delhi government has set up a four-member committee with the responsibility of inspecting all deaths caused due to the shortage of oxygen.

The Delhi government announced ₹5 lakh medical assistance to all those families who lost a member due to oxygen crisis. “The second wave resulted in a massive oxygen crisis across Delhi and the nation. The government formed a four-member medical expert panel with the responsibility to inspect this issue. It will disburse ₹5 lakh as medical assistance to all those families who lost a member due to oxygen crisis,” Mr. Sisodia said. He added that L-G Office in Delhi will inspect each claim.