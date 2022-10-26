59,100 seats at DU taken; upgrade option to be available from today

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
October 26, 2022 01:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Students at Delhi University. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

:

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi University on Tuesday completed round one of its undergraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) during which nearly 59,100 candidates secured their admissions by paying the admission fee. The university said that it will display the details about its available seats on Wednesday at 10 a.m., well before round two is scheduled to begin on October 30.

The candidates who have secured their admission in round one can opt for an “upgrade” option and reorder their higher college + programme preference from 10 a.m. on Wednesday till 4.59 p.m. on Thursday.

“The candidates who opt for upgradation will be automatically upgraded based on the allocation policy of CSAS. If a new preference is allocated, the claim for earlier seat admitted stands forfeited automatically leading to its auto-cancellation,” Vikas Gupta Registrar of Delhi University said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that it was important for candidates who are making use of the “upgrade” option to accept the upgraded seat and complete the admission procedures within the stipulated time frame.

Delhi University this year has done away with the cut-off system and is admitting students based on their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores via the CSAS portal. Applicants were asked to list their college + programme combinations in order of preference while registering on the portal. To be eligible for an upgrade, the applicant should have secured a seat allotted.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
delhi2015
university
universities and colleges
College admission

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app