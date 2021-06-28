59 new cases in Capital as testing comes down

New Delhi

28 June 2021 23:27 IST

This is the lowest daily rise this year

With fewer tests being done, the Capital reported only 59 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,33,993, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday.

This is the lowest daily cases since April 15 last year when 17 cases were reported in a day. Also, only two deaths were reported and the total number of deaths stood at 24,967. A total of 58,895 tests were done in a day and that test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.10%. Tests done as per bulletins on Mondays are usually less as it reflects tests done on Sunday. Of the total cases, 14,07,473 people have recovered and there are 1,553 active cases.

Delhi has a vaccine stock for the next three days, as per a vaccination bulletin. Also, as government vaccination centres were shut on Sunday, only 9,563 doses were administered due to it, as per the bulletin.

A total of 73.3 lakh doses have been administered in the city so far.