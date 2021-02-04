58-year-old serves tea at Singhu border all night

Prakat Singh, a 58-year-old man from a Patiala village, arrived at Singhu border on December 29 with his wife and has been staying here since. He walks all night providing tea to volunteers.

He carries a rather big flask filled with tea and disposable glasses and walks around 15 km in about 20 hours. He sleeps three hours a day and at times, rests for just an hour during the day. This is his routine on most days barring a few, Mr. Singh said.

Mr. Singh’s wife left 12-13 days after they had come, but he stayed on and has planned to stay till the “battle is won”. “Back at home, I used to sleep 12 hours a day, but I don’t know what has happened to me here. God has given me energy,” he said.

An event in his life three years ago, pushed him into people’s service, he believes.

“I suffered an electric shock. I was attached to the wire for nearly 10 minutes but God saved me. The after-effects have stayed, but I survived. After that I started serving people more seriously,” he said. Mr. Singh was seen shivering while walking.

At the protest site on Wednesday, 30-year-old Prabhjot Singh, a Delhi resident, has put up a kiosk with a mike-holder inviting people to speak their mind and heart.

“Number of speakers at the stage is huge and not everyone can pour their heart at the stage. I have started this so that people can come here and say what they want,” he said, adding that he then records and uploads videos on YouTube.