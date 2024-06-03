573% rise in instances of underage driving in city

The national capital has witnessed a 573% rise in the issuance of challans to minors for driving on the city roads till May 15 this year, when compared with the corresponding period last year.

According to data published by the Delhi traffic police, only 15 challans were issued for underage driving between January 1 and May 15 last year, whereas 101 challans were issued for the offence this year during the same period.

The department has attributed the rise in the penalties to the implementation of measures such as heightened surveillance and the deployment of additional personnel at key checkpoints.

This data has been published days after a minor drove over two people in Pune, leading to their deaths.

