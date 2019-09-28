5,500 marshals to be deployed on city buses, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that 5,500 ex-home guards would be deployed as marshals on State-run buses.

Terming it a “major step” towards enhancing women’s safety in buses, Mr. Kejriwal said that the appointments would be completed by Diwali. In a tweet, the CM appealed to former home guards to “protect women in buses with all sincerity”.

“The Delhi government will seek applications within 2-3 days. The first priority will be given to home guards who have served for three years,” the statement read.

“All the 5,000 home guards who were let go are expected to get jobs. They will only have to give the experience certificate and age certificate... recruitment and appointment will be completed before Diwali,” the statement quoted Home Minister Satyendar Jain.

Marshals will now be deployed in morning shifts. Currently, the Delhi Transport Corporation only has marshals in the evening shift.

Populist move: BJP

The Delhi BJP decried the announcement as “populist”, and one which the Delhi government had “no intention to fulfil”.

The party also took a jibe at Mr. Kejriwal by suggesting that he rename himself the “Announcement Minister”.

“The Announcement Minister thinks that he will win the elections again by promising freebies. Whenever elections are held he tries to mislead the people by false announcements and grab power,” said Mr. Tiwari.