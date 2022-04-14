55-year-old killed for intervening in scuffle

April 14, 2022 01:28 IST

A 55-year-old man was stabbed to death on Tuesday after he tried to intervene in a fight between two persons in central Delhi’s Kamla Market, the Delhi police said.

The accused, identified as Gurdeep Singh has been arrested and the deceased has been identified as Ganga Mehto, said DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan. She added that Singh allegedly stabbed Mehto with a ‘kirpan’ or dagger after the latter intervened in a fight between Singh and Siya Ram, 43.

The police received a call about a scuffle at 6.13 p.m., following which a team reached the spot and found that Singh and Ram had been taken to the hospital for treatment, the DCP said.

According to the police, Singh had a finance business in Paharganj and had given a loan of ₹1 lakh to Siya Ram, three years ago. When Singh came to collect the money on Tuesday, a scuffle broke out between Ram and him. Ram was injured in the neck but is currently stable.

Singh, who tried to flee the spot, was accosted by the public who later thrashed him. He has been arrested and a case under IPC sections pertaining to murder and attempt to murder has been lodged.