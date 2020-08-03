55% of students not using any form of renewable energy: CSE survey

New Delhi

03 August 2020 23:49 IST

An online survey done by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) among 47,000 students showed that 55% of them did not use any form of renewable energy.

The survey was done in 28 States and covered both urban and rural areas.

The highest number of participants — from government as well as private schools — were from Delhi, close to 8,000.

Advertising

Advertising

“The survey results pointed towards some promising aspects: 96% of the students had energy-efficient lighting in their homes; 67% repurpose or give away food leftovers; and 51% use sustainable modes of transport like walking and cycling for their every day activities.

The survey results also flagged areas where intervention may be required: for instance, 55% of the participants do not use renewable energy in any form,” CSE said in a statement.

Tushita Rawat, programme officer (environmental education) of CSE said, “It is a good start as people have started exploring renewable energy as an option. But there is a long way to go.”

The survey was done as part of CSE’s Green Schools Programme (GSP) to ensure environmental learning does not stop while students remain in their homes under full or partial lockdown due to COVID-19.

Ranjita Menon, programme director, (environment education) of CSE, said, “The survey helped students gain insights into the practices followed in their households regarding waste management, food consumption, water and energy usage, etc. Becoming aware of these practices is an essential milestone and it is only after becoming aware that one can transform their ways to use as little and save as many resources as possible.”

The survey was open to students of classes 5 to 12.