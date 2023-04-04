55 more e-commerce, retail outlets get L-G’s nod to run 24x7

April 04, 2023 02:02 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has given approval to 55 e-commerce and retail outlets in the city to operate round-the-clock, Raj Niwas officials said on Monday.

Comprising mostly e-commerce outlets and nearly 10 garments or accessories retail stores, these will be added to the over 300 existing 24X7 establishments.

Sources said the Labour Department had sent Raj Niwas a proposal endorsed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking exemption to 55 establishments under Sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954.

These sections regulate the work hours of employees, opening/closing time of outlets and closure days, respectively.

According to a Raj Niwas official, the L-G had earlier taken grave exemption to delays ranging up to seven years by the Labour Department in disposing of exemption applications from establishments.

“The L-G, in October 2022, noted on file that the basic purpose of according exemptions under these sections is to enable the various establishments to carry on with their businesses on a 24x7 basis, so that the same may facilitate employment generation and promote a positive business environment for future investment in the city.

“He had flagged the unprofessional attitude and lack of due diligence on the part of the Labour Department on the matter and underlined that apparently some pick-and-choose policy has been adopted by the Department in processing such applications,” the official said.

He added that Mr. Saxena advised the Department to dispose of such applications within a prescribed timeline and the observations were also marked to the CM. “The Labour Department has taken several corrective steps after the L-G’s observations. In order to ensure transparent and effective monitoring, an online system has been developed for receipt of application of exemptions. Henceforth, no physical application is accepted and the applications are accepted only through online.”

On October 12 and 13 last year, the Labour Department issued notifications for 314 establishments to function round-the-clock.