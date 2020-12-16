54 people arrested for duping foreign nationals of ₹100 crore

They cheated them by posing as law enforcement officers through fake call centre

Fifty-four people were arrested for allegedly running a fake call centre in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar and duping foreign nationals by impersonating as officers of law enforcement agencies, police said on Wednesday. The accused have duped more than 4,500 people to the tune of ₹100 crore, they said.

Police got information that an illegal call centre was being operated from Moti Nagar and it was targeting foreign nationals and illegally inducing them to transfer money through Bitcoins and gift cards, a senior police officer said.

“Thereafter, a raid was conducted and 54 people — 45 men and nine women — were arrested. Eighty-nine desktops and a server set-up found at the spot were seized,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Anyesh Roy said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they contacted foreign nationals, including US citizens, posing as officers of law enforcement and other government agencies such as the US Social Security Administration, the US Drug Enforcement Administration and the US Marshals Service, the DCP said.

They used to tell them that their bank accounts and other assets are being frozen as their details have been found at a crime scene and there are bank accounts running in their names using which illegal transactions have been made to drug cartels in Mexico and Colombia, Mr. Roy said.

Threatened with arrest

They also threatened the victims with immediate arrest. Once the victim becomes apprehensive, they used to give them two options. One was to go for a legal action and the second option was to go for an Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR), which would be faster and easier, the police said.

When the victim chose to go for ADR, they asked them to share all the details of their assets, including bank accounts and the amount of money in those accounts. Later, the victim was told that there was only one way to safeguard their assets and they would have to either buy Bitcoins or Google gift cards with their entire money in their bank accounts

If the victim agrees to buy Bitcoins, the accused induce them to convert all the money in their accounts to Bitcoins and transfer it to the wallets operated by them, saying that it is a safe government wallet. If the victim agrees to buy gift cards, they told them to share the number of the cards stating that it will be linked to their new bank accounts.

The mastermind of the call centre was managing the operations from Dubai.