536 FIRs lodged for model code violations

A total of 536 FIRs in connection with violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) were registered till Friday, a day before polls, read a statement issued by the Chief Electoral Officer.

FIR against parties

Most of these cases have been filed over violations of the Defacement of Public Property Act under which 31 FIRs are against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 10 against Congress, six against the BJP and the remaining against Independents, others and non-political parties.

Since the announcement of campaigns, the civic bodies have removed around 6,61,813 hoardings/posters in the city.

Apart from these, 35 cases have been recorded and seven FIRs filed over other violations such as misuse of vehicles, violation of loudspeakers, illegal meetings and gratification of voters.

Drugs, freebies seized

The statement further read that ₹10.38 crore in cash, ₹2.72 crore worth of liquor, ₹7.87 crore worth of narcotics, ₹32.18 crore worth of precious metals and ₹2.16 crore worth of “freebies” such as laptops, cookers, sarees and other items were seized, the statement further read.

Additionally, 1,049 FIRs were filed under the Excise Act with the arrest of 1,057 people. Under the Arms Act, 411 FIRs were registered in which 454 people were arrested.