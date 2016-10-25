53-year-old shot dead

A 53-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her son-in-law after he had a violent confrontation with his wife at the victim’s residence in Ashok Vihar’s Rana Pratap Bagh on Saturday night. The accused is on the run.

The deceased has been identified as Nisha Mahendru. Her daughter Chandni had left her marital home citing abuse and dowry demands by her husband Raman Beniwal.

“I was brutalised and abused regularly. Raman demanded dowry and later accused me of having an affair. He was always be in an inebriated state and would beat me just because he was suspicious,” said Chandni.

Frustrated with this behaviour, she moved in with her parents. Raman, however, started pressurising her to return. He would allegedly call and threaten her with dire consequences if she failed to return home. Chandani, however, ignored these warnings till Saturday, when he turned up at the Ashok Vihar house and demanded her immediate return. “When I refused to go with him, he started tearing our marriage photographs. Then, he took out his revolver and pointed it at me. When my mother tried to intervene, Raman said he would kill her instead of me.”

Raman shot at Nisha, who was hit in the arm. Chandi snatched his gun and threw it from the balcony of their third-floor flat. Meanwhile, the accused fled the spot.

The police were informed about the incident and Nisha rushed to a hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital due to excessive blood loss. “We received a call at 11.10 p.m. A team was dispatched and we took the victim to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead on arrival. The post-mortem report indicated that she died due to the bullet injury. We have registered a case on the basis of her daughter’s statement,” said a police officer.

