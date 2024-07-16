GIFT a SubscriptionGift
53-year-old man arrested for kidnapping a four-year-old in Delhi

Investigation has revealed that Sheku, originally from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, currently lives as a vagabond in Delhi’s Gandhi Park

Published - July 16, 2024 04:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 53-year-old man was arrested for kidnapping a four-year-old child from Kotwali, the police said on Monday. The child has been rescued and sent to a children’s home, they added.

According to a senior officer, the accused, identified as Sekhu, was arrested from the Old Delhi railway station, where he was waiting with the child to catch a train to Meerut.

“The child’s mother, Ruksana, lodged a complaint on Friday. She said that she and her son had gone to sleep on a footpath close to the Parade Ground near Red Fort. When she woke up in the morning, her son was missing,” DCP (North) M.K. Meena said.

The police scanned the CCTV footage and found that a man was seen suspiciously roaming around the area where the woman was asleep with her son. By continuing to track the suspect through various CCTV cameras installed around the city, the police were led to the Old Delhi railway station, from where the accused was arrested.

Investigation has revealed that Sheku, originally from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, currently lives as a vagabond in Delhi’s Gandhi Park. He also disclosed that he recently finished serving a seven-year sentence for murder in the Muzaffarnagar jail.

“The accused has said that he is addicted to drugs. He wanted to sell the kidnapped child or make him beg to get some money,” the DCP said.

