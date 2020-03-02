53-year-old lynched, teenaged son hurt in violence on Feb. 24

NEW DELHI

02 March 2020 00:30 IST

Elder son performed man’s last rites on Saturday and brought brother home

A 53-year-old carpenter, Mohammad Yusuf, was returning home in Mustafabad with his son on a motorcycle when they were intercepted by a mob at Gokalpuri Road on February 24.

While Yusuf was lynched, his 19-year-old son, Suleman, suffered multiple injuries in the attack.

Suleman said that they were on their way back home from a furniture shop in Greater Noida when a large group of people stopped them at Gokalpuri Chowk. “The people shouted ‘Stop this mullah’, and they ran towards us. They had assumed that we were Muslims from my father’s beard. They attacked us with iron rods and sticks. They also torched our motorcycle,” said Suleman.

Advertising

Advertising

“Before I lost consciousness due to being beaten mercilessly, I saw my father was being thrashed by a large group. Our two-wheeler was set on fire in the middle of the road. The attackers hit my father on the head with a stone. When I gained consciousness I found myself at GTB Hospital,” the teenager added.

Suleman’s elder brother, Azharuddin, said that he could not trace his father and brother for five days and kept running from pillar to post. “The police refused to tell me anything, claiming they were busy. I checked all nearby hospitals, but in vain. After five days, on Saturday, I ended up identifying my father among other unclaimed bodies,” said Mr. Azharuddin.

He added that he faced difficulties in tracing his father and brother as Yusuf had been admitted as Satya Pal and his brother’s real name was also not used as he was unconcious at the time of admission. “I performed the last rites of my father on Saturday and brought my brother home. Due to severe head injuries, his memory has been affected,” he said.

Suleman, however, recalled that before attacking passers-by, the crowd on the day of the incident was asking for documents that could establish they were Hindus.

“On Tuesday, people had turned into animals. They were killing anyone in the name of religion. They asked us to chant Jai Sri Ram before hitting us with stones and rods,”he said.