53-year-old ASI succumbs to virus in city

A 53-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police died here on Friday due to COVID-19, said officials on Friday.

The victim — Sanjeev Kumar — was posted at the Crime Branch, they said. Kumar tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted in GTB Hospital, said an official, adding that he was on a ventilator after complained of fever and breathlessness.

On Monday, a 50-year-old Head Constable Ajay died here, said officials. His report of COVID-19 coronavirus came positive later. His family said he was admitted a day before when he complained of fever and breathlessness. Ajay from Ghaziabad was posted at Seemapuri police station of Shahdara district.

Total of eight policemen have died so far due to the virus. Earlier, two Sub-Inspectors, two Constables and two Assistant Sub-Inspectors had died due to COVID-19.

Over 800 Delhi policemen have tested positive for the virus so far.

Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Srivastava said the number of COVID-19 cases is bound to increase in the force as the figure for the entire national capital increases.

However, he stressed that it is important that the pandemic does not affect the force’s morale and also doesn’t lead to fatalities.