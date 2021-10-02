Delhi

53 foreigners held for attacking police

Delhi Police has arrested 53 foreign nationals after they allegedly created ruckus outside Mohan Garden police station and attacked officers on the night of September 26.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary said 53 African nationals were arrested on September 27.

According to the police, an African national died under mysterious circumstances at a hospital in the area after which a crowd gathered outside the hospital and the police station and allegedly attacked policemen with sticks and stones.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 2, 2021 12:44:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/53-foreigners-held-for-attacking-police/article36785349.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY