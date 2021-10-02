53 foreigners held for attacking police

Delhi Police has arrested 53 foreign nationals after they allegedly created ruckus outside Mohan Garden police station and attacked officers on the night of September 26.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary said 53 African nationals were arrested on September 27.

According to the police, an African national died under mysterious circumstances at a hospital in the area after which a crowd gathered outside the hospital and the police station and allegedly attacked policemen with sticks and stones.