52 workers at Hindu Rao Hospital kept in isolation

The city reported 293 positive cases with eight recoveries and no deaths on Sunday, the government said. The total number of cases now stands at 2,918. The last time over 200 positive cases was reported in Delhi was on April 13 with 356 cases.

Fifty-two healthcare workers at Hindu Rao Hospital — who came in contact with a nurse who had tested positive for COVID-19 — have been sent for testing and are currently in isolation, said a senior municipal official on Sunday.

Services to resume today

The hospital which was shut down on Saturday, will resume services of casualty and emergency wards, including flu clinic and three OPDs, with restricted entry of patients and attendants from Monday.

“The hospital was closed for entry and exit to ensure that no identified contacts left. We will not admit any new patients till everything is fully sanitised,” said North civic body commissioner Varsha Joshi. Around 170 patients were admitted to the hospital during this time.

Samples of at least seven healthcare staff have been collected and the rest will be done starting Monday, the official said. There is no evidence of where the nurse got infected, Ms. Joshi said, adding: “In a lot of cases, there is no established contact history.”

Meanwhile, a Resident Doctors’ Association at the hospital wrote to the Medical Superintendent putting forth various suggestions to help prevent such incidents like following guidelines laid out by the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, rotation duty, regular screening of people working in high-risk areas, ensuring the availability of protective equipment all the time to staff, ensuring hostel facilities for resident doctors at the hospital, making RDA part of policymaking, and ensuring proper care and treatment for doctors who may fall ill.