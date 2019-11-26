52 teams formed to seal illegal borewells

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) was informed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) that 52 teams have been formed to seal illegal borewells operating in Delhi.
The DPCC submitted before NGT that divisional commissioners at district levels have drafted action plans. “As many as 8,293 illegal borewells have been sealed since November. As per the action plan, a target to seal all remaining borewells in the city by March 2020 has been set and 52 teams comprising Revenue Department and Delhi Jal Board officials have been formed,” the DPCC said.
The NGT directed authorities to complete the action by March 2020 and furnish a compliance report.
