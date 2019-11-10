514 fines issued on Day 6 of odd-even

The odd-even road rationing scheme continued to remain in force for the sixth consecutive day here on Saturday before a three-day period during which its provisions will be lifted.

In addition to not being enforced on Sunday, as was initially scheduled, the scheme will not be in place on Monday and Tuesday as well in light of the observance of Guru Parv.

According to data released by the Delhi government, a total of 514 fines were issued to errant motorists for not following provisions of the odd-even rule on Saturday.

While the Delhi Traffic Police issued 297 fines, the Transport Department issued 161 and the Revenue department penalised 56 drivers.

Following the Delhi government’s decision to suspend the provision of the rule for two consecutive days as per requests from several Sikh bodies that was announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, the road rationing scheme will now be in force for a total number of nine days as opposed to eleven days.