51-year-old held for cheating businessmen

Accused used to give 25% advance payment and got goods, but never paid remaining amount

A 51-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating businessmen in Delhi and other States, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of Palam Colony, they said. He used to work as an AGM with a leading developer in Noida.

According to the police, Kumar and his associates used to give 25% advance payment to the traders and take away the goods. The accused, however, never paid the remaining amount.

On the basis of a complaint from one Parag Pahwa, a case was registered at Moti Nagar police station. The complainant alleged that on January 12, 2018, the firm Sri Balaji Overseas ordered 500 pieces of LED television and the same was delivered, police said.

A portion of the payment was made by the company and post-dated cheques (PDCs) of ₹34.50 lakh were issued, a senior police officer said, adding that there was no balance in the account of the accused at the time of issuing the cheques. It was found that the accused had cheated several other traders with the same modus operandi, the officer said.

During investigation, it was revealed that Kumar was arrested by Noida Police and was in Kasna Jail. He was arrested from Noida jail and was taken on two days police custody remand, said Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) O.P. Mishra.