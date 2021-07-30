51 fresh infections, no deaths reported; 554 active cases in Delhi

Number of daily vaccine doses administered sees slight rise

The Capital reported 51 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,36,144, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday

There was no death reported and the total number of deaths stood at 25,049.

A total of 67,368 tests were done in a day and that test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.08%. Of the total cases, 14,10,541 people have recovered and there are only 554 active cases.

More vaccinations

The number of daily COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the city was slightly up on Thursday, as per government data.

A total of 57,752 doses of vaccine were administered in the city on Wednesday, compared to 37,825 doses on Tuesday, as per another bulletin. But it is still less than half of vaccinations done on many days earlier this month.

The number of daily vaccinations is expected to pick up as people who are 18 and above, who started getting their first dose from May 1, have become eligible for the second dose from this week.

The vaccine stock on Thursday morning would last for four days and there were 6,09,610 doses of Covishield vaccine and 2,17,030 doses of Covaxin, as per the data. Till now, 98,37,195 doses of vaccines have been administered in the city.