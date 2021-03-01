50.86% turnout for municipal corporation by-elections in city

NEW DELHI

Highest turnout was recorded at Kalyanpuri with 59.19%

The by-election to five municipal wards in Delhi were conducted on Sunday with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. The State Election Commission said that the turnout for the election was 50.86% by 5.30 p.m., when the polling ended.

The highest turnout was 59.19% in Kalyanpuri, followed by 55.95% in Trilokpuri, 55.60% in Chauhan Bangar, 44.58% in Rohini-C and 43.23% in Shalimar Bagh North wards.

Voters started lining up by 7.30 a.m. It adhered to COVID-19 checking norms, like thermal screening and compulsory sanitisation of hands before entering the polling booth. Those without a mask were provided one at some polling stations. There are 327 polling stations, with 26 candidates contesting in the five wards.

According to the State Election Commission, around 2.42 lakh peoplewere eligible to cast their votes in two wards under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and three wards under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

In the run-up to the election, AAP, the BJP and the Congress have been fighting it out with rallies and road shows. The parties launched a campaign with senior party leaders canvassing for their candidates, as the election is being seen as a semi-final before the municipal election scheduled in 2022.

AAP positive

The AAP, which has tasted victory in the Delhi Assembly election, is looking to fare well in the municipal polls as the BJP has been controlling all the three corporations since 2012.

The results of the election, scheduled to be announced on March 3, will set the tone for the run-up to the election next year.