50,000 students to form human Tricolour for Independence Day celebrations of Delhi govt.

Special Correspondent New Delhi July 28, 2022 21:48 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 21:48 IST

As many as 50,000 students from Delhi government schools will make a human Tricolour and aim to create a world record for the largest human flag as part of Independence Day celebrations next month, the Delhi government announced on Thursday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the programme will take place on August 4. The event will be organised at the Burari Ground, according to government sources.

“On August 4, thousands of kids will congregate in Delhi to form the largest Tiranga in the history of the world,” the CM added.

“The world’s smartest and hardest-working people are Indians. We should reflect on this and ask ourselves why we lag behind other countries,” he also said.

“Seventy-five years ago, when the whole country came together, we drove the British out. Today, we all have to come together yet again to make India the greatest country in the world,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“But to accomplish this, we must all work together... Participation is required from entrepreneurs, farmers, industrialists, labourers, members of the service class, doctors, engineers, and lawyers,” he said.

