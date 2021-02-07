50,000 security personnel keep vigil in Delhi

Drones, multiple layers of barricades, barbed wires at key points across the city

The Delhi police on Saturday were fully prepared for the chakka jam in case of any untoward incident.

Nearly 50,000 personnel were deployed across the city, including border points to ensure law and order.

However, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha had clarified on Friday the protesters will not block roads in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand but only national highways starting 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The police said that forces were deployed at important points across the national capital, including the Red Fort and ITO which had witnessed violence on January 26 during a tractor parade by protesting farmers in which over 500 police personnel and several protesters sustained injuries. A protester had also died in the incident.

The police also used drone cameras to keep a check at certain points. Multilayered barricades, barbed wires and nail-studded roads at the protest sites were part of the precautionary measures taken by the police.

Social media

As police have been keeping a watch on social media, the same was closely monitored on Saturday to ensure rumours were not spread.

Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Chinmoy Biswal said adequate security arrangements were been put in place at the borders so that miscreants are not able to enter the national capital or congregate inside.

“We are monitoring content on the social media to make sure rumours are not spread against the police.

The protesters are camping at the borders of Delhi. We are in touch with the police force of other States also,” he added.

The police said that measures were taken to ensure that traffic and normal life is not affected.

Another senior police officer from East district said as a precautionary measure, iron nails studded on the roads have also been repositioned behind the barricades at the Ghazipur border, another protest site.

The police said that there were additional deployment of pickets at all the border points and all vehicles were being checked thoroughly at the entry and exit points.