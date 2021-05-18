₹50,000 ex gratia to families that lost member to COVID-19, says CM

Kejriwal promises education, financial aid to children who lost parents to the virus

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the government will provide ₹50,000 ex gratia to every family that has lost a member due to COVID-19 and an additional ₹2,500/month if the deceased was the sole breadwinner.

The government has also promised free education and financial assistance to children who have lost both their parents.

Ration to non-cardholders

It said it would also provide free ration to poor people in the Capital who do not have a ration card.

“Due to COVID-19 and the lockdown, many homes are facing financial difficulties. People have lost their loved ones and sometimes, the sole earning member. I know many children who have lost both their parents We have been thinking about a plan on how to help people overcome this difficulty and have come up with four steps to provide relief during this tough time,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a digital address. He added that the measures will be passed by the Delhi Cabinet in the next few days.

Mr. Kejriwal said the 72-lakh people in the Capital, who have a ration card, will get 5 kg ration every month from the State government as well an additional 5 kg ration under the scheme by the Prime Minister.

“The Central government has fixed a quota for ration cardholders for every State and new ration card cannot be made right now. So, for those people, who are poor and do not possess a ration card, the Delhi government will provide ration to them as well if they demand. They do not need to submit any income certificate,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Providing details about the pension scheme for children, the Chief Minister said: “All those children who have lost both their parents or a parent to COVID, will be given ₹2,500 per month till the age of 25. They will also be provided with free education.”

Offering his condolences to all those who have lost loved ones due to COVID-19, Mr. Kejriwal said it was his duty to take care of the two-crore people of Delhi that were his family during these troubled times.

On where the government was getting the money to finance the four COVID-19 relief measures, Mr. Kejriwal said the people of Delhi had elected a government that was working efficiently and had saved money by avoiding unnecessary expenditure.