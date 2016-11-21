500 stork births expected at zoo

Amid the bird flu scare, the Delhi zoo is expecting birth of over 500 painted stork births this breeding season.
“We generally receive a batch of 800-1,000 painted storks every year. The zoo has always recorded impressive painted stork births. We have counted over 500 eggs this season.
The figure is expected to go up over the next few days,” said zoo curator Riyaz Khan.
The zoo is reeling under a bird flu scare after 20 birds died in the last few months.
No food for exotic birds
Authorities have stopped arranging food for migratory birds due to fear of spread of infection. “We have not arranged food for exotic birds this time as we do not want them to descend and mingle with the local migratory birds,” said Mr. Khan. — PTI
