500 PCR vans deployed across city for safety of women

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that over 500 PCR vans have been deployed near schools and colleges in the capital for the safety of female students.

Speaking on the occasion of International Women’s Day in a podcast, Mr. Asthana said that the police had undertaken several measures to ensure the safety of female students, such as the Himmat Plus app, self defense training and setting up of the crime against women cell. “Under our free ride scheme, distressed women are being dropped to their homes at night,” the Commissioner said.

Mr. Asthana stressed that six out of 15 districts have women Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and three out of six ranges have women officers. Apart from this, Mr. Asthana added, over 10,000 women police personnel are working in the field.

In a statement, the Delhi Police said that Mr. Asthana had interacted with around 50,000 women from 1,784 police beats across the city via video conferencing to discuss their concerns.