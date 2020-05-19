Delhi

500 new coronavirus cases in Delhi in 24 hours

The first batch of migrant workers to be sent back to Madhya Pradesh being brought to New Delhi Railway Station, during a goverment-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive mearure against the coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi on May 7, 2020.

The first batch of migrant workers to be sent back to Madhya Pradesh being brought to New Delhi Railway Station, during a goverment-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive mearure against the coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi on May 7, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

This is the biggest single-day jump in the number of cases in the city so far

Five hundred new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 10,554, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

This is the biggest single-day jump in the number of cases in the city so far.

Also, six more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 166.

Of the 10,554 cases, 4,750 people have recovered and there are 5,638 active cases.

