₹500-crore graft by Delhi govt.: BJP; baseless claims, says AAP 

June 14, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

The BJP on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of perpetrating a ₹500 crore scam related to the installation of panic buttons in taxis and buses. Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri claimed that the Transport Department had collected ₹500 crore from taxi and bus owners over the past four years to install panic buttons in the vehicles. However, he added, no control room had been set up under the project. AAP termed the allegations “baseless” and said that command-and-control centres had been established in Shastri Park and Kashmere Gate.

