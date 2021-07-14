500 centres shut after jab shortage

New Delhi

14 July 2021 00:15 IST

Health Minister says entire vaccine stock likely to be depleted by today afternoon

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said 500 COVID inoculation centres in the city had to be shut due to shortage of vaccines.

“There is a shortage of vaccines in Delhi. We received a small stock of 1.5 lakh Covishield vaccines on Monday night, which will not last beyond Tuesday. This in effect will again cause the centres to shut after the stock gets depleted. We have around 1.68 lakh vaccines which will not last beyond Tuesday or half of Wednesday,” Mr. Jain said.

He said that Delhi has the capacity to administer 3-4 lakh doses of vaccine a day but have to shut vaccination centres as we are not being supplied enough stock

Advertising

Advertising

Several vaccination centres in the city have been closed for many days due to shortage, according to workers at the centres. People are also facing difficulties as centres are closed.

At a government-run vaccination centre in Navyug School near Pandara Park, vaccination was not happening on Tuesday afternoon. “From Saturday, the centre has been closed due to vaccine shortage. About 50-100 people come every day to enquire whether vaccination is happening and we send them back,” said a employee at the centre.

Kartik Gill, 20, who came to the centre to get his parents vaccinated said they were finding it difficult to get a second shot of the vaccine. “My parents got the first shot in Hauz Khas. We went there on Tuesday for the second dose, but the centre did not have any vaccine stock. Then we went to a dispensary that we heard was giving vaccine shots. When we got there, however, the employee there said inoculation had not been happening for the last four days as they do not have stock,” Mr. Gill said.

Vaccination was not happening at a government-run vaccination centre in Mukherjee Park either. “We don’t have vaccine stock since Friday. We expect to get some vaccine doses soon, but there is no assurance as of now,” said a volunteer at the centre.