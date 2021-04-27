500 beds available but only 123 admitted at Sardar Patel Centre

Man made to wait for 2 hours dies; relatives allege doctors refused to check him

Around 2 p.m., outside the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre, two women were crying aloud next to a 45-year-old man, who was lying on the back seat of a car. He was not moving or responding to their calls.

“We have been waiting here for two hours. Now there is no pulse. They even refused to check him even after we said that there was no pulse” Megh Singh, 60, his relative said.

As 500 beds opened on Monday at the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre, there was a queue of cars and ambulances outside the centre for admission. But only 123 patients were admitted, though 500 beds were installed, as per ITBP. Many went back without getting an admission.

Unresponsive officials

Many people complained of the District Surveillance Officers (DSOs), who are supposed to approve admission to the COVID Care Centre, not responding to calls. Some waiting in the queue in ambulances were scared when the oxygen level in the cylinders dipped, as they waited restlessly for more than two hours.

It gave away to heated scenes outside the centre as people argued with security forces for a bed. Despite beds being available, many left without getting admission as they couldn’t get a response from the DSO.

“Admission is only through the DSO. Walk-in patients are not allowed. Talk to your DSO. If the officer doesn’t attend your call, please message your details to him. Admission is only through DSO’s recommendations. There are no ICU beds here,” a recorded message from a loudspeaker outside the centre said.

The officials on Sunday had announced that the admissions will be only through the DSOs. When contacted, a Delhi government spokesperson did not comment on the situation.

No oxygen

Mr. Singh was waiting at the crematorium around 9.30 p.m. for doing the last rites of his relative, who died outside the centre. “He was critical, but still responding to us when we reached there. Now he is gone. No hospital attended to him,” he said over the phone.

“Sir, please help. No one is picking up the phone. No one is helping. He’ll die here,” Harshlatha Sharma, wife of a COVID-19 patient, said outside the centre.

The patient was breathing heavily and quivering outside the COVID Care Centre. “We went to multiple hospitals before coming here. There are no beds anywhere,” his 16-year-old son said. Finally, the patient was rushed in after complaints were made to the ITBP and the wife broke down in front of the officials.

Another person, Rashid Anwar, pointing to a person gasping for air said: “We have been waiting for more than two and a half hours here. We had booked through a doctor here. But nothing is happening here now. His condition is bad, and oxygen won’t last for more than half an hour.”