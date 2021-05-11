500-bed facility attached to GTB to open today

New Delhi

11 May 2021 23:50 IST

The centre, slated to function from Tuesday, was delayed due to technical glitches

A 500-bed temporary facility for COVID-19 patients, which is attached to GTB Hospital, has not yet started admitting patients as work was going on inside the facility on Tuesday evening.

On Monday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that it is “all set to start from Tuesday”. “Due to some unavoidable technical glitches, the extended facility at GTB Hospital will be operational from tomorrow [Wednesday]. Team GTB is working day and night to ensure healthcare services are available to Delhiites,” Mr. Jain said in a tweet on Tuesday evening.

Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, work was still going on at different parts of the makeshift hospital, which has been created at Ramlila Ground next to GTB Hospital. “Since morning about 20 patients were brought here by family members, but we told them that the centre is yet to be opened for public,” a guard said.

No social distancing

Also, there was a rush at the administration and accommodation area, where people who work at the centre were queuing to complete some procedure before leaving and there was no social distancing.

On Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that these beds will solve the scarcity of ICU beds in Delhi.