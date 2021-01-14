50-year-old man shot dead by bike-borne men

A 50-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by two unidentified bike-borne men in north-east Delhi’s Jafrabad on Wednesday afternoon, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Raees Ansari. He was the president of Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of the locality, they said.

According to a senior police officer, they received information about the incident around 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The deceased was sitting outside his house when two unidentified persons came there and struck a conversation with him, following which one of them shot Ansari in his head. Later, they fled the spot, the officer said.

The deceased was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. A murder case has been registered, the police said.

During preliminary investigation, it seems to be a case of personal enmity. Police are checking all the CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused, they said.

Ansari used to work as a property dealer and has a small grocery shop, police added.