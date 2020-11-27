50 shanties gutted in Kirti Nagar fire, none injured

A major fire broke out in a camp in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar, leaving nearly 50 shanties gutted, fire department said on Thursday.

A Delhi Fire Services official said that a call was received around midnight stating that fire broke out in the jhuggis of Kayla Nehru camp in Kirti Nagar after which a total of 12 fire tenders were pressed into service.

“Approximately, 50 jhuggis were caught in the fire and it took time to douse the fire because of multiple LPG cylinder blasts,” the official said.

The fire department said that noone sustained injuries in the incident.

In another incident, a fire broke out in a burger shop in Govindpuri in the early hours of Thursday after which three fire tenders were rushed to the site.

No injuries were reported in the incident.