50 plus flights delayed at Delhi airport due to dense fog

Commuters make their way along a street amid heavy smoggy conditions in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: AFP

More than 50 flights were delayed on Saturday morning due to dense fog at the Delhi airport, officials said. The thick blanket of fog reduced visibility to zero metres in the national capital on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

This hit aircraft traffic movement with more than 50 flights being delayed, airport officials said. This is the third time this season — after December 8 and January 1 — that visibility dropped to zero metres in the city.

