‘50 people can pray at Nizamuddin mosque’

New Delhi

24 March 2021 23:49 IST

The Centre on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that 50 people chosen by the Delhi Waqf Board can be allowed to offer prayers at the mosque in the Nizamuddin centre during the coming festival season, once their names are provided to the Station House Officer.

The Centre made the submission before Justice Mukta Gupta during the hearing of a plea to reopen the Nizamuddin centre where the Tablighi Jamaat congregation was held and has been locked since March 31 last year.

The submission came after the Board, represented by senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, urged the High Court to permit individuals to pray at the mosque during the ‘shab-e-barat’ holiday at the end of the week.

The Board said only the mosque would be used and not the madrasa nearby.

Mr. Gupta also urged the court to decide the case before Ramzan commences from April 13 as more people would want to offer prayers at the mosque during that time. The High Court has posted the case for hearing on April 12.

The Board contended that even after unlock-1 rules permitted religious places outside containment zones to reopen, the centre — comprising the Masjid Bangley Wali, Madrasa Kashif-ul-uloom and attached hostel, continues to be locked up.

The Board said it had on February 16, 2021, given a representation to the authorities to reassess the necessity of keeping the premises locked. It said no action has been taken so far on their representation.