50 patients evacuated after fire in Safdarjung Hospital ICU

NEW DELHI

01 April 2021 00:22 IST

‘It possibly started due to voltage fluctuations, short circuit’

A fire broke out in the ICU of Safdarjung Hospital in south Delhi following which 50 patients were evacuated, fire officials said on Wednesday.

No casualty has been reported in the blaze that broke out around 6.30 a.m. Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control.

At least patients were shifted to others wards with the help of hospital staff, the officials said.

The hospital said that the fire occurred probably due to high voltage fluctuations and short circuit.

“There was a minor fire incident in medicine ward 11 [HDU] in Safdarjung Hospital around 6.15 a.m. on Wednesday probably due to high voltage fluctuations and short circuit. All the patients admitted in the HDU and ward were evacuated immediately to other wards by our nursing staffers and security personnel. There was no loss of life. The fire was brought under control by our hospital fire safety team. Regular fire drills in the hospital with cooperation from the fire department helped in managing the situation in time,” a spokesperson of the hospital said.

Fire at garments factory

A senior police officer said that prima facie, it looks like the fire broke out due to short circuit which was brought under control in time by the hospital staff.

In another incident, a fire broke out at a garments factory in east Delhi’s Raghubarpura on Wednesday, Delhi Fire Service officials said. No injuries have been reported so far, they said.

A call about the fire was received at around 8.15 a.m. after which 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire service official said. The fire was brought under control within an hour. There was no loss of life.