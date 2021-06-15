‘50% of jab centres for 18-44 age group shut, rest will close today’

New Delhi

15 June 2021 23:07 IST

AAP MLA Atishi says stock will last one day; city reports 228 new COVID-19 cases

AAP MLA Atishi on Tuesday said that half of the government-run vaccine centres for the people of 18-44 age group were shut down on Tuesday and the rest will be shut down on Wednesday due to vaccine shortage.

“Only 31,000 doses of vaccine are available for the youth in Delhi. For 18-44 age group, less than one day’s stock is available. Half the centres in Delhi are closed today and the rest of the vaccination centres will be closed tomorrow,” she said.

Vaccine stocks

Both Covishield and Covaxin stocks for the age group will last for less than a day, as per the bulletin released by the government on Tuesday.

“Delhi is being unlocked and the vaccination of youth is most important at such a time. The youth are going back to their office. That is why our appeal to the Central government is to provide the vaccine to the youth of Delhi at the earliest,” Ms. Atishi said.

She said that the pace of vaccination of youth in Delhi has started slowing down again due to the shortage.

Meanwhile, the downward trend in COVID-19 cases continued in the national capital with 228 new cases being reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,31,498, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

Also, 12 deaths were reported and the total number of deaths stood at 24,851. A total of 71,291 tests were done in a day, the bulletin said.

Of the total cases, 14,03,569 people have recovered and there are 3,078 active cases.

The test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.32%, which means that less than one person out of 300 people taking COVID-19 tests are now positive for the virus. The TPR was as high as 36% on April 22 and has been coming down since then.