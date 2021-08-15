50 new COVID-19 infections, one death reported in city

The city reported only 50 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,37,038, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday. There was only one death reported and the total number of deaths stood at 25,069. A total of 70,512 tests were done in a day and the test positivity rate was 0.07%. Of the total cases, 14,11,491 people have recovered and there are only 478 active cases in the city.

As per another bulletin, the COVID-19 vaccine stock in the city will last for six days and there are 3,96,110 doses of Covishield and 2,91,040 doses of Covaxin.

A total of 1,20,541 doses were administered on Friday and till now, 1,13,58,263 doses of vaccines have been administered in the Capital, the bulletin added.