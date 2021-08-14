50 more COVID cases reported in city

New Delhi

14 August 2021 01:02 IST

The city reported just 50 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,36,988, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government. There was no death reported for the third consecutive day and the total number of deaths stood at 25,068.

A total of 73,324 tests were done in a day and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.07%. Of the total cases, 14,11,452 people have recovered and there are only 468 active cases.

No vaccine shortage

The COVID-19 vaccine stock of the Capital on Friday morning would last for seven days and there were 4,81,240 doses of Covishield vaccine and 3,10,960 doses of Covaxin, as per another bulletin.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 1,33,646 vaccinations were done on Thursday and till now, 1,12,37,682 doses of vaccines have been administered in the city, the bulletin said.