50 more COVID cases reported in city

The city reported just 50 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,36,988, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government. There was no death reported for the third consecutive day and the total number of deaths stood at 25,068.

A total of 73,324 tests were done in a day and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.07%. Of the total cases, 14,11,452 people have recovered and there are only 468 active cases.

No vaccine shortage

The COVID-19 vaccine stock of the Capital on Friday morning would last for seven days and there were 4,81,240 doses of Covishield vaccine and 3,10,960 doses of Covaxin, as per another bulletin.

A total of 1,33,646 vaccinations were done on Thursday and till now, 1,12,37,682 doses of vaccines have been administered in the city, the bulletin said.