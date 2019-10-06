50 MLAs inspect 25 km of roads each

A total of 1,897 problems were identified in 1,260 km of city roads under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government by 50 MLAs who inspected the spots with PWD engineers on Friday.

Of the 1,897 issues raised by the legislators, 1,181 were about roads being uneven, 583 for potholes and 133 about problems in roads due to ongoing work by other departments.

Large-scale exercise

The Delhi government said that repair works on these roads will begin “soon”, but did not give a definite timeline.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said such a large-scale inspection of roads was carried out for the first time. “Even though a small percentage of city roads are under the Delhi government, lakhs of vehicles ply on them. This is the first time that roads are being inspected on such a large scale,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Each MLA visited about 25 km of roads (50 km including both sides) with a PWD engineer and sent photos of the problematic areas to the control room through an app.

Photos sent via app

MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, who visited the roads in his constituency Greater Kailash, said: “Through this app, we are sending the photos of broken roads and the exact location to the PWD. Coal tar roads often break due to rainwater, so we are appealing to the PWD to make concrete roads instead of coal tar ones. It is a matter of great pleasure for the people of Delhi that all their roads will be repaired soon and they would be rid of the problems they had to face everyday.”

Announcing the move earlier this week, Mr. Kejriwal had said: “Delhi is a State which attracts foreign tourists round the year. The deteriorating condition of the roads tarnishes the image of the city. That is why the government of Delhi has decided that it will repair the 1,260 km of PWD roads after obtaining the data on the potholes.”