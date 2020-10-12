₹50 lakh fine imposed on NCRTC, says Rai

New Delhi

12 October 2020

Agency has violated Delhi govt.’s air pollution norms at its construction site

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said that he has instructed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to impose a fine of ₹50 lakh on the National Capital Region Transport Corporation’s (NCRTC) construction site in the city for violating air pollution control measures.

Anti-dust operations

“Massive dust pollution is happening here. The guidelines issued by the Delhi government regarding pollution control are not being followed by the agency. Therefore, strict action will be taken against it. NCRTC is already aware that anti-dust operations are being carried out all over Delhi but they are not following the rules completely. I have penalised the NCRTC of ₹50 lakh. If they continue the violation, then the work will be banned,” the Minister said.

Mr. Rai said that an anti-dust campaign is being carried out across the Capital and teams of officials are inspecting different places.

“There are 39 large sites in Delhi, covering an area of more than 20,000 square meters where either construction work or demolition work is going on. On the instructions of Delhi government, anti-smog guns have been installed at 33 places to prevent dust pollution. But at six sites, the equipment have not been installed,” he said.

Mr. Rai said that the NCRTC has installed only one anti-smog gun and the government has directed to install another one. They cannot restart work till then, he added.