50 groups protest Union Budget at Jantar Mantar

Terming the 2020 Union Budget “anti-people and anti-poor”, over 50 organisations, including labour unions, farmers groups and others, came together at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday to protest against it.

The protesters said the budget failed to address the “crisis of unemployment”. They also called out at the BJP-led Central government for “not providing any relief to the millions of people who are hit by economic recession and inflation”.

Eminent economist, Professor Jayati Ghosh, said many figures in the budget were wrong and the government was misleading the people of the country. People gathered at the protest said, “Instead of focusing on the pressing issues that impact people’s lives, the government is busy distracting people with divisive agendas like CAA, NRC and NPR”.

The protesters included members from the All India Central Council of Trade Unions, All India Democratic Women’s Association, All India Network of Sex Workers, All India Kisan Sabha, Dalit Adivasi Shakti Adhikar Manch, Delhi Solidarity Group, Democratic Youth Federation of India.