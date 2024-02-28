50 evacuated following blaze at Lok Nayak Hospital; no casualty reported

February 28, 2024 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

Over 50 people were evacuated, and no casualty was reported from a fire in the third-floor outpatient department (OPD) of Lok Nayak Hospital on Monday. Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said they received a call about the blaze from the hospital at 10.18 p.m. on Monday, after which a total of 10 fire engines were rushed to the spot. The fire is believed to have been caused by a short circuit, a senior Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officer said, adding that the blaze was put down in an hour.

