ADVERTISEMENT

50 evacuated following blaze at Lok Nayak Hospital; no casualty reported

February 28, 2024 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

:

Over 50 people were evacuated, and no casualty was reported from a fire in the third-floor outpatient department (OPD) of Lok Nayak Hospital on Monday. Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said they received a call about the blaze from the hospital at 10.18 p.m. on Monday, after which a total of 10 fire engines were rushed to the spot. The fire is believed to have been caused by a short circuit, a senior Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officer said, adding that the blaze was put down in an hour.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / fire

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US